Brook Hill's game against Garrison canceled due to COVID

BULLARD — The rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant throughout much of East Texas has resulted in The Brook Hill School's football game against Garrison, to be canceled.
The game was scheduled to take place on Friday in Garrison.
Garrison Independent School District is one of at least eight school districts in East Texas that have canceled classes due to the virus. Garrison has been dismissed until Sept. 7.
Brook Hill sports information director and assistant football coach Jereme Hubbard said that as it stands now the Guard (1-0) are off this week, but school officials are attempting to find a replacement opponent.
Brook Hill receives a win by forfeit over Garrison.
