Brook Hill's Hall, Dluzewski win silver medals on first day of state track and field championships

HEWITT - Highlighting first day competition for The Brook Hill School on the opening day of the TAPPS Class 4A State Track and Field Championships was a pair of runner-up finishes.
Jakub Dluzewski finished in second place in High Jump where he cleared 6'-6" and Anna Hall took the silver medal in Pole Vault, by clearing 8'-6".
Alexander Huhtaniemi came in third place in Shot t, landing a toss of 46'-8".
Bethany Lavender wound up in fifth place in Shot Put by landing a throw of 32'-11"/
Ifedayo Abegunde came in sixth place in both Long Jump (16'-4.5") and in Triple Jump (34'-8.5").
In boys Triple Jump, the Guard's Omugdiaga Ogufere finished in eighth place, with a jump of 38'-8.75".
The meet, which is being held at Panther Stadium in Hewitt, concludes on Saturday with the running events.
