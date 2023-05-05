Brook Hill's Hall, Dluzewski win silver medals on first day of state track and field championships

HEWITT - Highlighting first day competition for The Brook Hill School on the opening day of the TAPPS Class 4A State Track and Field Championships was a pair of runner-up finishes.

Jakub Dluzewski finished in second place in High Jump where he cleared 6'-6" and Anna Hall took the silver medal in Pole Vault, by clearing 8'-6".

Alexander Huhtaniemi came in third place in Shot t, landing a toss of 46'-8".

Bethany Lavender wound up in fifth place in Shot Put by landing a throw of 32'-11"/

Ifedayo Abegunde came in sixth place in both Long Jump (16'-4.5") and in Triple Jump (34'-8.5").

In boys Triple Jump, the Guard's Omugdiaga Ogufere finished in eighth place, with a jump of 38'-8.75".

The meet, which is being held at Panther Stadium in Hewitt, concludes on Saturday with the running events.

