Brook Hill's new Herrington Stadium turf second to none

Brook Hill’s Herrington Stadium got a facelift this summer, just in time for The Guard to kick off the football season.
Donning Hellas Construction’s state-of-the-art Matrix Helix Turf, Brook Hill’s students now practice and compete on the same turf technology that hosted this last year’s Super Bowl in SoFi stadium, home of the LA Rams.
“For over a decade, Hellas Construction has been the Official Turf Provider of the Dallas Cowboys. We’re now proud to offer the same quality product to our students,” said Wally Dawkins, Brook Hill’s Athletic Director.
The Matrix® synthetic turf system has been developed for athletes to experience a safe, authentic playing experience. The longevity, playability, and performance is unparalleled in the industry.
This new turf field for Brook Hill’s football and soccer teams is the first of many projects to be completed from Brook Hill’s capital campaign, Boldly Brook Hill: A Campaign for The Brook Hil School. Over the next 12-18 months, Brook Hill’s campus will see new tennis courts, an expansion of Ornelas Hall, renovations to the science labs, a new lower school playground, updates to the lower school library, enhancements to campus security, the establishment of an endowment, and most importantly, the construction of a new fine arts center and chapel.
“Brook Hill continues to grow,” noted Rod Fletcher, Brook Hill’s Head of School. “This is an exciting time to be at Brook Hill, and we can’t wait to root for The Guard under those Friday night lights on this new turf field.
