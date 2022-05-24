Brook Hill's Nick LaRocca signs with Alabama-Birmingham

BULLARD — Nick LaRocca, a recent graduate of the The Brook Hill School has signed an agreement to continue his academic and football playing days at the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB).
LaRocca (6'-190 lbs.) was a TAPPS, Division II All-State selection at running back (second team) and at linebacker (honorable mention) last year.
In nine regular-season games he had 131 carries for 891 yards and nine touchdowns.
LaRocca was coached by Scott Ryle at Brook Hill.
UAB went 9-4 in 2021 and finished as the Conference USA runner-up.
The Blazers capped off the year by defeating Brigham Young, 31-28, in the Independence Bowl (Shreveport, La.).
UAB is scheduled to open the 2022 season by hosting Alabama A&M on Sept. 1.
