Brook Hill's Ryle named Coach of the Week

BULLARD — Brook Hill head football coach Scott Ryle's decision to move Carson Richards from the offensive to defensive side for the 2020 season paid off big time on Friday night at Herrington Stadium where the Guard rallied to edge Fort Worth Christian, 37-34, in the first game of the year for both TAPPS outfits.
Richards made two late-game interceptions — his last one coming with 70 seconds to play in regulation, to help fuel the Brook Hill rally.
About three minutes earlier Richards intercepted a pass at the goal line to prevent a Cardinal score. He returned the ball 61 yards, giving his team excellent fie3ld position. Brook Hill went on to score a quick touchdown off of the turnover.
Ryle, this week's Progress Coach of the Week, proved his wisdom in making the decision to move Richards to a spot where he could best help his team win.
