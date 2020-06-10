Bubba Wallace to drive 'Black Lives Matter' car in tonight's NASCAR race

MARTINSVILLE, VA — A special paint scheme will adorn Bubba Wallace's car in Wednesday evening's NASCAR race from Martinsville Speedway in southern Virginia.
Wallace, the only African-America driving in NASCAR's top circuit this year, will be in the “Black Lives Matter” car.
“#BlackLivesMatter” will be displayed on the car, as well the phrase “Compassion, Love, Understanding.”
On the hood of the Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 car a drawing showing a black and a white hand interlocking will be featured.
Richard Petty Motorsports said that the #BlackLivesMatter theme promotes racial equality.
