Bubba Wallace to drive 'Black Lives Matter' car in tonight's NASCAR race

MARTINSVILLE, VA — A special paint scheme will adorn Bubba Wallace's car in Wednesday evening's NASCAR race from Martinsville Speedway in southern Virginia.

Wallace, the only African-America driving in NASCAR's top circuit this year, will be in the “Black Lives Matter” car.

“#BlackLivesMatter” will be displayed on the car, as well the phrase “Compassion, Love, Understanding.”

On the hood of the Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 car a drawing showing a black and a white hand interlocking will be featured.

Richard Petty Motorsports said that the #BlackLivesMatter theme promotes racial equality.

 

