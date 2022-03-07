Buckeye Relays: White, Gay excel for Jacksonville High

GILMER — Superb efforts were recorded at the (Gilmer) Buckeye Relays on Friday by two Jacksonville High School student athletes.
Jazmyne White came in first place in two events, finished fourth in another and was a member of two of the Maiden relay teams that ended up in third place.
Not a bad day's work.
White's first place efforts came in Long Jump (16'-8”) and Triple Jump (37'-2”).
In the varsity girls team standings, Jacksonville tallied 57 points and came in fifth place in a field that included 13 schools.
The top three teams were Marshall (120), Gilmer (119.5) and Grace Community (89).
Pine Tree (67) also finished ahead of the Maidens.
In the varsity boys division, Aidan Gay, an East Texas Baptist University signee in football, won the gold in Shot Put, with a throw of 49”-4”.
Marshall (128), Kilgore (114), Pine Tree (74) finished one, two, three in the team standings.
The Indians had 11.5 points and came in 11th place.
Varsity Girls (Jacksonville top five finishers)
100 Meters- 4. Jazmyne White, 12.87
Long Jump- 1. White, 16'-8”
Triple Jump- 1. White, 37'-2”
High Jump- T3. Keavie Brown, Kristiana Huddleston, 4'-8”
4X100 Meter Relay- 3. White, Nadia Neveu, Traniyah Butler, Sa'Kiya Anderson, 51.39
4X200 Meter Relay- 3. White, Neveu, Butler, Anderson,1:50.17
Varsity Boys (Jacksonville top five finishers)
100 Meters- 5. Devin McCuin, 11.31
Shot Put- 1. Aidan Gay, 49'-4”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.