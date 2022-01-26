Blinn College found another gear in the second half to zoom past Jacksonville College, 78-65, in a Region XIV encounter that was played at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse on Tuesday evening.
JC (5-15, 1-10) played the Buccaneers (12-11, 5-7) on even terms in the opening half, with Blinn taking a 36-35 lead into the locker room at the break.
Blinn was sparked by a 19-point, eight-rebound night by Calvin Carpenter.
The Bucs shot lights out (29-58, 50%) from the field, despite playing in enemy territory.
At 4 p.m. on Saturday the Jags will be in Lufkin to face Angelina College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.