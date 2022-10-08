BULLARD – As John Denver’s ‘Country Roads’ blared over the public address system it was a joyous post-game celebration, at Panther Stadium on Friday night…..and a Homecoming Night win like no other for the Bullard Panthers.
The Panthers' back-up quarterback Crew Bowman came on to lead a game-winning drive that ended in a 12-yard scoring toss to Noah Hill with no time left on the clock for a 34-34 tie.
The big win came as junior kicker, C.J. Baker’s fifth PAT kick of the night was right down the middle for the difference maker as Bullard got their first district win, 35-34, over Brownsboro.
“It was just a great team win with a capital T,” a happy and relieved Bullard head coach, Scott Callaway said after the game. “Lots of football games get won like that and these kids played their hearts out right down to the last second. The kids never gave up, we had a tough preseason, and its just a great team win for us.”
The game did not start off in favor of the home team.
After a fumbled kick off return on the opening kickoff, five plays later the Panthers trailed 7-0.
Bear running back, Antrone Campbell rumbled in from 5-yards out to start the scoring, adding another one-yard blast to account for an early Bears, 14-0 lead at the 4:15 mark.
Bullard however came back to score the next 21-points.
Bullard went to a little trickeration to get on the board in the opening quarter.
Lined up at wide out, the sophomore Bowman took a backward lateral on far sideline and threw back across the field to the quarterback, Ayden Barrett for a 61-yard throw-and-catch for paydirt. C. J Baker then booted his first of five PAT kicks for a 14-7 score after one period.
It was all Bullard in the second quarter a big pass plays led the way to the lead.
Wide out, Jachin Salas caught a 13-yard pass from Barrett across the middle for the even-up at 14-14 with 5:12 left before intermission.
Two possessions later after a great punt return set the Panthers up at the Brownsboro 26-ard line. Five plays later, running back, Quasy Warren busted in from one-yard out, and the Baker boot made it 21-14 at the break.
As was the case to open the game, the Bears used a great special teams play with a kickoff return to set up shop at the Bullard 28-yard line.
One play later, the Bears senior signal-caller, Rogers found Dylan Downey for a 28-yard completion and another Sosa PAT kick tied the up with just 25-seconds off the clock to start the final half of action.
The next Bullard possession ended in a punt but the 43-yard effort from Barrett pinned the Bears up from their own 1-yard line.
A huge 35-yard pass play, and a 35-yard scamper highlighted a seven-play drive ending in Rogers scooting in from around the right end from 7-yards to regain the lead for Brownsboro, 28-21.
Not to be outdone, Bullard pounced back quick…..and fast.
It took just five plays before Bowman found Salas wide open for a 55-yard scoring pass, and another tie at 28-28 with 1:34 in the third stanza.
Brownsboro appeared to have the play of the game when Ryan Magrill rumbled 35-yards with a fake punt run for a first down that would prove huge at the time.
The Bears then caught the Panthers on their heels as Rogers found Gekyle Baker on a post route for the final 25-yards and a score in one play.
The eventual game-decider came as the Bears missed the extra point kick wide left.
Another late Bears drive looked to be putting the game away until a fumble recovery by senior, linebacker, Mickey Ray at Bullard’s 14-yard line to thwart the Bears.
Three downs and a punt by both squads rode the clock down to 2:21 before the Panthers took possession at their own 23-yard line setting up…. ‘THE DRIVE’.
The sophomore field general, Bowman engineered a 10-play drive ending in the game-winner to Hill, and the Baker PAT with no time on the clock, and the 35-34 final score.
Panther starting QB, Ayden Barrett took a huge shot to the ribs in the third quarter of play pushing Bowman into finishing out the game.
The Panthers rushed for 141-yards in the game led by Warren with 110-yards on 25 tries.
Bullard’s two quarterbacks combined for 255-yards through the air, while Bowman led with 5-of-9 for 171-yards, and three touchdowns. Add in 16-yards in four carries for Bowman, while Barrett went 10-of-23, for 84-yards and one TD through the air.
Hill was the leading Bullard receivers with six snags for 84-yards. Salas added in two catches for two scores and 68-yards. Clifford Douglas added four catches and 38 yards, with a big 32-yard, first down drive saver in the fourth quarter.
Brownsboro finished with 162-yards on the ground, and another 201-yards through the air.
Ray led the defense with ten tackles, three tackles for a loss, and the timely fumble recovery. Trey Martin chipped in with nine stops and one TFL, while Salas added five tackles, and Logan Smith had three stops and one TFL.
Teammates Carson Craig, and Bowman added in three stops apiece in the win
Next week the Panthers (2-4; 1-1), will play at Canton (2-5; 0-3). Brownsboro (2-5; 0-3), will have an open date before hosting the Canton Eagles on Oct. 21.
