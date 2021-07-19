Bullard 8U win state; next stop Laurel, Miss. for Dixie World Series

LONGVIEW — It's on to Laurel, Miss and the Dixie World Series next week for the Bullard 8U coach pitch all-stars.
Team Bullard won a best-of-3 series, 2-1, over Corsicana over the weekend in Longview (Lear Park) to capture the Texas state championship.
Bullard, the Dixie AA South regional champions, took Game 1, 10-8, but Corsicana, the top team out of the North Region, came back to win a slugfest in Game 2, 13-12, to force a rubber game.
In the decisive affair, Bullard came out on top, 3-2.
Teams representing Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia will be in eastern Mississippi competing for the World Series championship.
Action is slated to get under way on Fri., July 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.