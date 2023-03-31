Bullard AD/HFC Scott Callaway to retire from coaching, will remain as AD

BULLARD – After coaching Bullard High School football teams for the past six seasons, Scott Callaway will be retiring from coaching beginning with the 2023-24 school year, according to a press release from the Bullard Independent School District.
Callaway will continue his duties as athletic director.
“I have loved my football coaching career over the past 31 years,” Callaway said in the release. “I have also loved being an athletic director, where I can support the growth and development of all school sports, athletes and programs, I feel at this time in my career, primarily focusing on the athletic director role is best for our athletes and the growth we are experiencing in the program.”
Callaway went 18-45 as head coach at Bullard. His teams made the playoffs in three of the six years on his watch.
Bullard's best season under Callaway came in 2020 when the Panthers posted a 6-5 record.
The Panthers went 3-7 in 2022.
Bullard ISD is expected to begin its search for a new head football coach and teaching position right away.
