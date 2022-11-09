Bullard Athletics: Fults, Bailey, Graul and Nuckolls to play at the next level

BULLARD - Four student-athletes from Bullard High School revealed their respective college selections during a signing ceremony that took place on Wednesday morning at Owens Auditorium.
The group included three members of the Bullard Lady Panther softball team that won the Class 4A regional championship and advanced to the state tournament last season.
Pitcher Hadi Fults signed with Texas A&M Corpus Christi (NCAA Division I, Southland Conference), Callie Bailey inked a deal with Texas Woman's University (NCAA, Division II, Lone Star Conference) while Teagan Graul pledged to Butler (Kan.) Community College (NJCAA Division I, Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference).
Men's basketball standout Garrett Nuckolls revealed that he has agreed to attend Midwestern State University (NCAA Division II, Lone Star Conference) in Wichita Falls where he will join the Mustang basketball team following his graduation from Bullard High School next spring.
Fults was last season's District 16-4A Co-Most Valuable Player. She posted a 19-2 record in the pitching circle for the Lady Panthers and batted a solid .451.
Bailey was voted as the district's Newcomer of the Year this past spring while Graul was All-16-4A (first team) at catcher.
Fults, Bailey and Graul were coached by Julie Murray.
Nuckolls was the District 16-4A Most Valuable Player last season. He averaged 20.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. In addition he drained 95 3-pointerd and shot 85-percent from the free throw line.
Nuckolls was coached by his dad, Dean Nuckolls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.