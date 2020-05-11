Bullard Baseball Association to start practicing on May 18

The Bullard Baseball Association (BBA) has announced that it will begin practice on Monday, May 18.
The first regular season games are scheduled for Monday, June 1.
The organization says that it plans to get all of its regular season games in and cap off the season with a post season tournament.
BBA will be following social distancing guidelines and will be taking other measures to help in preventing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.