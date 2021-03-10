Bullard Baseball: Hagan Smith throws no hitter in district opener

NEW CHAPEL HILL — Arkansas-signee Hagan Smith had his fast ball, slider and sinker working well on Tuesday night, and as a result Bullard was able to open conference play by bombing Chapel Hill, 11-0 (5 innings, mercy rule).
Smith held the Bulldogs hitless, walked five and struck out 11.
Several Panthers had a big night at the plate.
Connor Carson stroked a double and a single and drove in three runs while Ryley Sharp clubbed a double and a base knock and drove in two.
Gage Wakefield had two hits (2B, 1B), Bryce Jewel singled twice, Smith ripped a double and drove in two runs and David Wilson singled and knocked in a pair.
Bullard (6-5, 1-0) will be playing in the Jasper Tournament (Thur.-Sat.) beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thur. by taking on the host school.
