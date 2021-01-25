Bullard baseball ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 4A preseason poll

The Texas High School Coaches Association released its preseason baseball polls on Monday afternoon.
Sitting in the No. 2 spot in the Class 4A poll are the Bullard Panthers.
Corpus Christi Calallen is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4A.
Following Bullard are Sinton, Benbrook and Argyle.
Bullard returns seven starters, included five men who have already signed NCAA Division I scholarship offers.
That group includes Gage Wakefield (University of Texas Austin), Hagan Smith (University of Arkansas), Mason Kelley (Louisiana Tech University) and Connor Carson and Bryce Jewel, who have inked with Abilene Christian University.
The Panthers will be competing in District 16-4A (Region II) for the next-two seasons.
Other teams in the loop include, Cumberland Academy, Henderson, Kilgore, Lindale, Spring Hill and Chapel Hill.
Bullard is scheduled to open the season by hosting Benton (La.) on Feb. 23.
