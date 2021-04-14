Bullard Baseball wins 10th straight, bombs Cumberland, 19-1

BULLARD — Bullard scored 10 runs in the second frame as the Panthers went on to cream Cumberland Academy, 19-1, in Bullard on Tuesday night.
The Panthers (18-6, 10-0) lead second-place Spring Hill by 2.5 games in the District 16-4A standings.
Titus Ashton and Cooper Callaway combined on a four-hitter on the mound. Ashton worked two innings and didn't give up a run, while allowing one hit, striking out four and walking one. Callaway tossed the final-two segments and gave up one run (earned) on three hits. He struck out one and walked one.
Offensively, the Panthers' Derek Degrate went 3-3 and swatted in a trio of Panther runs.
Ryley Sharp belted a triple and had four RBI, while Hagen Smith tripled and drove in a run.
Connor Carson doubled and had three RBI, Bryce Jewel doubled and drove a run in and Brandon Taylor had a base hit and two RBI.
The last-place Bulldogs are now 2-16, 1-8.
