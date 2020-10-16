Bullard bashes Brownsboro, 49-21

BROWNSBORO — Bullard stormed out to a 42-14 lead at halftime and coasted home with a 49-21 decision over Brownsboro on Friday night.
Panther quarterback Blake Blain tossed four touchdown passes in the first half to spark Bullard. He connected with Riley Long from 19 and 2 yards, threw a dart to Case Bowman that covered 42 yards, hit Carson Cannon for a 34-yard touchdown and found Cameron Baldwin from 3 yards out.
Christian Moore and Ivan Ruiz traded off on kicking the point after touchdowns for the Panthers, with each having a perfect night.
Bullard's only score of the second half came on a short touchdown trot by Landon Wheeler.
Bullard (6-2, 2-0) will return home to entertain Van next week.
Brownsboro fell to 2-5, 0-2 with the loss, and will visit Canton next Friday.
