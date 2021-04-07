Bullard bats batter Bulldogs, 13-1

BULLARD — Bullard batters forged out 12 hits on Tuesday and the Panthers eased past Chapel Hill, 13-1.
The game was official after Chapel Hill batted in the top of the fifth due to the mercy rule.
Bullard improved to (16-6, 8-0), while the Bulldogs slipped to (9-16, 1-7). The teams will face off on Friday night in New Chapel Hill.
Bullard scored nine runs in the bottom of the second to gain control early on.
Leading hitters for the Panthers included Ryley Sharp (2-2, 2 RBI), Bryce Jewel (2-3, 3B, 2 RBI), David Wilson (2-3, 2 RBI), Gage Wakefield (2-4, 1 RBI), Connor Carson (2B, 1 RBI) and Chase Randall (1b, 2 RBI).
Titus Ashton got the start and earned the win on the hump for Bullard. He lasted four innings and gave up an unearned run on two hits. Ashton struck out four and walked two.
Cooper Callaway pitched the final frame and allowed one hit while striking out one and walking one.
