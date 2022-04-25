Bullard boys and girls golf teams qualify for state

CANTON — Bullard High School will be well represented at the upcoming UIL Class 4A Golf Championships, as both the Panthers and Lady Panthers qualified for state last week as a result of their respective finishes in the Class 4A, Region II Championships that were played at the Van Zandt Country Club in Canton.
The Panthers claimed the regional crown, coming in at 636 (315-321) in the team standings.
Bullard finished in front of second-place Spring Hill (323-329—652) and Waxahachie Life (322-334—656), who came in third place.
The top three teams advance to the state tournament, which is scheduled for May 16-17 at Legends Golf Club in Kingsland.
Bullard was sparked by top 10 finishes by Kaiden Schneider (77-76—153), who came in fifth place, and Eli Falls (78-78—156), who tied for seventh place.
Rounding things out for team Bullard was Kyle Schneider (T12, 79-79—158), Matthew Elliott (85-88—173) and Grayson Breedlove (81-92— 173), who ended up being tied for 34nd place.
In the varsity girls championship, the Lady Panthers earned a second place finish
coming in at (326-331—657), 21 strokes in back of Midlothian heritage (310-326—636) who claimed bragging rights.
Also advancing to the state tournament was Canton (344-339—683).
Top finishers for Bullard were Amaya Johnson (83-79—162) and Adyson Pipkin (81-81—162), which put them knotted for seventh place in the individual standings.
Gracie Smith (81-85—166) wound up in 11th place followed by Natasha Johnson (81-86—167), who placed 12th and in 21st place (tie) was Josie McClure (87-96—183).
The Class 4A state championship tournament for the girls will be played on May 9-10 at Legends Golf Club.
