Bullard boys blank Grand Saline 3-0 in league play

BULLARD — Bullard recored a 3-0 shutout over Grand Saline's Indians at Panther Stadium on Tuesday.
Team Bullard is now 11-4-1, 8-2 on the year while Grand Saline now stands at 10-9-0, 4-7.
Bullard has 25 points and trails only Chapel Hill with 30 points in the conference standings.
Noah Hill, Landon Jackson and Ivan Ruiz accounted for the Panther goals.
Earning assists for Bullard were Ruiz, Ryan Oliveaux and CJ Baker.
Next up for the Panthers is a visit to Van (5:30 p.m. on Friday).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.