Bullard boys soccer roundup

Bullard Panther Soccer posted its first win of the season on Saturday in the Tatum Tournament where the Panthers mauled Tatum, 10-0.
In earlier matches in the tournament Bullard lost to Pleasant Grove and Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill by identical 2-0 scores.
Bullard is now 1-4.
The Bullard junior varsity team played in the Palestine Junior Varsity Tournament late last week.
The Panther got past Hudson, 4-3 on penalty kicks, after the match was tied, 1-1, at the end of regulation.
Bullard also came up short against Palestine (4-0) and Price-Carlisle (4-0).
The Panther JV squad own a 1-3-1 record.
