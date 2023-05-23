KINGSLAND, Texas - Bullard finished first-day play in the UIL, Class 4A State Golf Championship tied for fifth place, along with Brownwood, in the team standings on Monday.
The Panthers had a team total 311 and trailed first-place Canyon Randall by 11 strokes. Sulphur Springs (303) will open Day 2 in second place in the standings.
Jacob Morris and Eli Falls each shot a 76 to lead the Panthers. Matthew Elliott came in at 78, followed by Grayson Breedlove and Kyle Schneider, who both carded rounds of 81.
The tournament is set to conclude on Tuesday and is being played at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland, Texas, which is about 60 miles north of Austin.
