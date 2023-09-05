Bullard, Brook Hill and J'ville XC teams run strong at BH Warrior Run

BULLARD – Highlighting various divisions of the Brook Hill Warrior Run on Saturday were Bullard finishing in first place in the Varsity Girls segment and Bullard’s boys coming in second place in the Varsity Boys division.
Brook Hill came in first place in the Middle School Girls grouping and in the Middle School Boys race, Bullard took first place in the team standings, followed by Jacksonville.
In the Varsity Girls 2 Mile run, Bullard finished with 26 points, followed by Tyler HEAT (39) and Brook Hill (71).
Riley Roberts (Bullard) was the first to cross the finish line in the Varsity Girls 2 Mile race. She was timed in 12:51.
Peyton Chiles (14:00) and Alyssa Bryant (14:09) of Bullard finished in sixth and seventh place, respectively.
Brook Hill’s Anastasia (14:17 ran seventh and Bullard’s Katie Cummings (14:29) was ninth.
Tyler HEAT (25) won the team title in the Varsity Boys 5K, with team Bullard (30) coming in second place.
Brayden Vining (18:00) came in fourth place for Bullard while teammate Caden Cummings (19:49) ended up in fifth place.
A little bit farther back was 12. Luke Alexander (20:57),15. Conner Vining (21:10) and 19. Cameron Cooksey (21:47)..
The top finisher for Brook Hill was Tucker Dietz (21:40), who came in 16th place.
Bullard (15) was the only school that fielded a complete team in the Junior Varsity Girls segment.
The top-four finishers in the 2 mile event all represented Bullard. That group was comprised of 1. Nydia Sledge (15:32), 2. Courtney Hanna (15:38), 3. Alexis Flinn (15:34) and 4. Anna Tatum (16:10).
In the Junior Varsity Boys 5K, Bullard tallied 81 points and came in fifth place in the team standings.
The Panthers’ leading runner was 4. Lane Zortman (22:41).
Finishing with 43 points, Brook Hill won the team championship in the Middle School Girls division, with Bullard (77) and Jacksonville (130) taking fourth and fifth place, respectively.
The top Lady Guard runners included 2. Lily Shaw (14:04), 4. Adelyn Green (14:55) and 6. Kenley Falls (15:58).
Leading Bullard to the finish line were 7. Kenzie McGhee (16:07) and 8. Kaitlyn Ramirez (16:09).
Mary Grace Peacock posted the best time for Jacksonville. She came in 17th place, stopping the timer on 17:49.
Mallyson Morales (18:06) ended up in 19th place for the Maidens.
Easton Tate took the runner-up spot in the Middle School Boys division. He was timed in 13:21.
Coming in third palce was Zayer de La Cruz (13:53) of Bullard.
The fastest runners for Jacksonville were Cesar Meza (13:56) and Giovani Castillo (14:03) who ended the race in fourth and fifth place.
Bullard’s Grayson Dean (14:15) ran sixth.
