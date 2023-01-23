Bullard, Brook Hill boys among state ranked in this week's TABC polls

Despite each school going 2-0 last week, Bullard and Brook Hill found themselves ranked in the same spot as they did a week ago.
The Panthers (21-4) are ranked No. 13 in Class 4A while the Guard (15-6) are No. 7 in the TAPPS Class 4A poll.
Bullard chalked up district wins over Madisonville (60-42) and Rusk (65-44) last week.
The Guard also notched a couple of conference wins in topping Dallas Christian (53-31) and Dallas Covenant (59-40).
On Tuesday Bullard will visit Palestine at 7 p.m. and the Guard will entertain the Waco Vanguard Vikings at 7:30 p.m.
