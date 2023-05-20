NEW CHAPEL HILL - The Bullard Panthers went 2-1 in the Chapel Hill 7 on 7 State Qualifying Tournament on Saturday morning at Bulldog Stadium.
The Panthers hammered out Pool "A" victories over a pair of teams from District 18-4A. Bullard claimed a 26-24 win over Henderson and knocked off Chapel Hill 20-12.
Bullard's lone loss came at the hands of Pittsburg (20-12).
Carthage and Sulphur Springs earned the two state qualifying berths that were tied to the 16-team tournament.
