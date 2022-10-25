Bullard-Center football game moved up to Thur. due to unfavorable weather forecast

BULLARD - Bullard and Center have agreed to move their football game up a day, due to a 97-percent chance of rain on Friday and Friday night in Center.
The game, which will take place at Roughrider Stadium in Center, has been pushed up to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday evening. It was originally scheduled to be played on Friday.
All sub-varsity games that were scheduled between the Panthers and the 'Riders will now be played on Wednesday.
Weather information used in this story courtesy of weather.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.