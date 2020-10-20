Bullard cracks #bEASTTexas Fab 15 poll

The 6-2 Bullard Panthers, who are coming off of a 49-21 rout over Brownsboro last week, debuted at No. 14 in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 poll (Class 6A/5A/4A) Tuesday.
Palestine (5-3), who thumped Henderson 17-8 on Friday, entered the rankings at No. 15.
Bullard and Palestine have each won their last three games.
The top four remained the same in the big school division, where undefeated Carthage received all-14 first place votes, and 210 points, to hold on to first place.
Next was Longview (194), Texas High (179) and Pleasant Grove (170).
Lufkin and Tyler High fell out of the top 15 this week.
In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, Daingerfield received 12 first-place votes and 190 points to stay atop the rankings.
There was no change in the top six form last week.
Gladewater (184), Malakoff (one first-place vote, 169), Waskom (167), Gilmer (150), Mount Vernon (one first place vote, 163) completed the top six.
Timpson (8-0) moved up four spots to No. 8 following its 56-14 win over San Augustine. Hawkins (8-0) also jumped four spots to No. 10.
Brook Hill totaled 27 points to come in 17th place.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard and Hayden Henry of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
———
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (14) 210 5-0 1
2. Longview 194 3-1 2
3. Texas High 179 3-0 3
4. Pleasant Grove 170 5-2 4
5. Gilmer 150 6-1 6
6. Lindale 133 6-2 7
7. Tyler Legacy 117 2-2 5
8. Marshall 106 2-1 8
9. Whitehouse 104 3-0 9
10. Pine Tree 89 2-0 10
11. Kilgore 68 5-2 12
12. Jasper 54 6-1 11
13. Center 45 5-2 13
14. Bullard 19 6-2 NR
15. Palestine 13 5-3 NR
Others receiving votes: Lufkin 9; Tyler High 9; Paris 8; Mount Pleasant 2; Chapel Hill 1.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Daingerfield (12) 192 6-1 1
2. Gladewater 184 6-2 2
3. Malakoff (1) 169 4-2 3
4. Waskom 167 5-0 4
5. Mount Vernon (1) 163 7-0 5
6. Joaquin 136 7-0 6
7. Mineola 134 6-1 8
8. Timpson 102 8-0 12
9. Tatum 88 4-1 11
10. Hawkins 70 8-0 14
11. Elysian Fields 53 5-2 10
12. Grapeland 41 6-2 7
13. San Augustine 32 3-3 9
T14. Paul Pewitt 31 4-2 15
T14. Hughes Springs 31 3-2 13
Others receiving votes: Tyler Grace Community 29; Bullard Brook Hill 27; Winnsboro 12; Harleton 8; Diboll 6; White Oak 4; Tyler All Saints 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.