Bullard Diamond Panthers to battle Carthage in regional QF round

BULLARD - The Bullard High School baseball team swept Vidor 3-2, 7-2 late last week to become Class 4A, Region III Area champions.

The Panthers (25-8) will face Carthage (27-6) in a best-of-3 regional quarterfinal series that is slated to open at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Mike Carter Field in Tyler.

Game 2 will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Jim Reeves Field in Carthage and if a third game is necessary, it will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Panther Field in Lufkin.

Carthage downed Huffman-Hargrave 2-1 in its Area series. The Dawgs won the decisive Game 3 by a 6-2 margin to move on.

The Bullard-Carthage winner will take on either China Spring or Gatesville in the regional semi-finals next week.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you