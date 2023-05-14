BULLARD - The Bullard High School baseball team swept Vidor 3-2, 7-2 late last week to become Class 4A, Region III Area champions.
The Panthers (25-8) will face Carthage (27-6) in a best-of-3 regional quarterfinal series that is slated to open at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
Game 2 will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Jim Reeves Field in Carthage and if a third game is necessary, it will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Panther Field in Lufkin.
Carthage downed Huffman-Hargrave 2-1 in its Area series. The Dawgs won the decisive Game 3 by a 6-2 margin to move on.
The Bullard-Carthage winner will take on either China Spring or Gatesville in the regional semi-finals next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.