Bullard diamond 9 score barrage of late runs to beat 'Cana

LINDALE — Bullard scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Corsicana, 7-3, on Friday in the Lindale Tournament.
The Panthers (5-3) will wrap up play in the tourney at 11 a.m. Saturday by taking on the host Eagles from Lindale.
Bullard led 3-1 before the Tigers rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth when Corsicana plated a pair of runs.
Ryley Sharp and Derek Degrate had two hits each for the Panthers. Degrate, who ripped a double, also knocked in two runs for the Panthers.
Meanwhile, Mason Kelley stroked a two-base knock and had two RBI.
Bryce Jewel delivered a single and stole a base for Bullard.
Working four innings on the hill, Connor Carson picked up the win for the panthers. He allowed one run (unearned) on three hits, struck out five and walked one.
