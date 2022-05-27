FORNEY - Anistyn Foster pitched a 2-hit shutout and Bullard went on to beat Melissa, 5-0, in the second game of the Class 4A, Region II Final series at Forney High School on Thursday night.
The best-of-three series is tied 1-1, with the decisive Game 3 set for Saturday night at Forney.
The winner of Game 3 will earn the regional championship and will advance to the state tournament in Austin next week..
Foster gave a dominating performance and pitched a complete game. She struck out six and walked three.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning when Hadi Fults launched a two-run home run over the wall in centerfield. Fults' blast drove in Addison Hooker, who led off the frame with a base hit.
Bullard went on to add three runs in the bottom of sixth.
Kaylee Paul and Fults each collected two hits in three official trips to the plate.
Fults led Bullard in RBI, with three.
Callie Bailey added a double in Bullard's eight-hit attack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.