Bullard exits post season after 55-21 loss to Pleasant Grove

GLADEWATER — Pleasant Grove lived up to its billing on Thursday when the Hawks toppled Bullard, 55-21, in a Class 4A-II, Region II, bi-district game that was played at Jack V. Murphy Stadium in Gladewater.
The Panthers end the year with a 6-5 record, which is the most wins for a Bullard team since the 2015 squad posted a 7-4 record.
The Hawks (8-3) will move on to the Area round, where they will play either Glen Rose or Nevada Community late next week.
Pleasant Grove led 28-14 at halftime before scoring 28-straight points in the final half to nail down the victory.
Blake Blaine went 17-of-29 thro0ugh the air for 280 yards and two touchdowns.
Carson Conner and Case Bowman hauled in touchdown catches for Bullard.
Conner had seven grabs for 93 yards in the game while Bowman hauled in six catches for 91 yards.
Pleasant Grove uncorked a lethal ground attack against Bullard.
The Hawks' Logan Johnson carried 13 times for 149 yards and a touchdown, with Jaylen Boaderly having 14 scampers for 90 yards and a score.
