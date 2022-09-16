Bullard falls to Mineola, 44-43, in OT

BULLARD - Bullard and Mineola battled tooth-and-nail from start to an overtime finish with Mineola escaping Panther Stadium with a 44-43 victory.
At the end of regulation the game was knotted 36-36. Bullard scored first in the bonus period, getting a 16-yard touchdown run by junior Quasy Warren and a successful point after touchdown from CJ Baker to move in front of the Jackets by seven.
Mineola answered by getting across the goal line on a 4-yard run. The Jacket coaches elected to go for two, which was successful, and that was the difference in the game.
Warren had his best game of the year, carrying 31 tines for 253 yards and three touchdowns.
Bullard quarterback Ayden Barrett went 22-40-211-3 through the air. He also hurled two touchdown passes.
Leading pass catchers for the Panthers were Jachin Salas (7-94) and Noah Hill (8-62).
Defensively, Bullard's Mickey Ray had a team high eight take downs while Case Bowman and Salas came up with interceptions.
Braden Mason recovered a fumble for the Panthers (1-3), who open district play by traveling to undefeated Carthage next week.
The Panthers had 486 total yards to the Jackets' 454.
Bullard committed four turnovers and Mineola (2-2) had three.
