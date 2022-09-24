Bullard falls victim to Carthage 56-7

CARTHAGE – Carthage scored 56-unanswered points as the Bulldogs went on the beat Bullard 56-7 on homecoming night at Bulldog Stadium.
The Panthers (1-4) will have a bye next week and will be back at Panther Stadium on Oct. 7 to meet up with the Bears from Brownsboro.
Carthage (5-0) is scheduled to visit Brownsboro next Friday.
Bullard's touchdown came on a 23-yard pass from Crew Bowman to Hendrix Smith/ Cody Ray Baker added the point after touchdown.
The Panthers struggled to get anything going on the ground as the Bulldog defense lived up to its billing. Carthage held Bullard to a net of eight yards.
The Dawgs, who led 35-0 at halftime, had 354 total yards to Bullard's 147.
Bullard used two quarterbacks in the game. Aydan Barrett went 16-25-2 for 79 yards with Bowman connecting on 4-of-5 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions.
Noah Hill made five catches for 47 yards for the Panthers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.