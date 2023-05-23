Bullard finishes in 7th place at Class 4A State Golf Tournament

The Bullard boys golf team finished in seventh place at the UIL, Class 4A Golf Tournament, which took place at Legend's Golf Course in Kingsland, Texas. Pictured left to right are Matthew Elliott, Eli Falls, Greyson Breedlove, Kyle Schneider, Jacob Morris and coach Tim Moore.

 Photo courtesy of Bullard ISD

KINGSLAND, Texas - Bullard Golf came in seventh place at the UIL, Class 4A Golf Tournament, which wrapped up Tuesday at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland, Texas.

After turning in a team score of 311 in Monday's opening round, the Panthers came in at 313 on Tuesday.

Canyon Randall (300-303-603), Andrews (308-288-607) and Sulphur Springs (303-312-615) were the top three teams in the field of a dozen schools.

First medalist lauds went to Jaxon Donaldson of Wimberly, who fired rounds of 70  and 66 to check in at 8-under-par 136 for the tournament.

Eli Falls (T17, 76-77-153) and Matthew Elliott (T25, 78-77-155) were the low men for Bullard.

Kyle Schneider came in 31st after carding rounds of 81 and 76 to finish with a 36-hole total 157.

Jacob Morris (76-83-159) ended up tied for 35th place.

Greyson Breedlove (81-91-172) rounded out team Bullard.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you