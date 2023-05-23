Bullard finishes in 7th place at Class 4A State Golf Tournament

KINGSLAND, Texas - Bullard Golf came in seventh place at the UIL, Class 4A Golf Tournament, which wrapped up Tuesday at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland, Texas.
After turning in a team score of 311 in Monday's opening round, the Panthers came in at 313 on Tuesday.
Canyon Randall (300-303-603), Andrews (308-288-607) and Sulphur Springs (303-312-615) were the top three teams in the field of a dozen schools.
First medalist lauds went to Jaxon Donaldson of Wimberly, who fired rounds of 70 and 66 to check in at 8-under-par 136 for the tournament.
Eli Falls (T17, 76-77-153) and Matthew Elliott (T25, 78-77-155) were the low men for Bullard.
Kyle Schneider came in 31st after carding rounds of 81 and 76 to finish with a 36-hole total 157.
Jacob Morris (76-83-159) ended up tied for 35th place.
Greyson Breedlove (81-91-172) rounded out team Bullard.
