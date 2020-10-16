Bullard Fishing Club anglers finish in top 25 at Caddo Lake tourney

Two of the Bullard Fishing Club's teams finished in the top 25 at the Texas High School Bass Association tournament that was held at Caddo Lake (Earl Williamson Park) late last week.
Coming in 22nd place was the team of Will Wisenhunt and Gavin Stephens, who had five fish that weighed in at 4.26 pounds.
Fishing partners Maggie Neal and Dylan McLemore weighed in five fish that added up to 4.10 pounds to end up in 25th place.
Bullard's Morgan Bearden and Logan Meadows just missed landing in the top 25. They finished in 32nd place, with five fish that weighed 3.5 pounds.
Caddo Lake is located on the Texas-Louisiana border north of Marshall.
All fish caught in the tournament were released back into the lake.
