Bullard High School's bass fishing team came in ninth place at the Texas High School Bass Association's East Division-Lake Tawakoni tournament on Nov. 12
The Panther anglers caught nine fish that weighed in at a total of 18.66 pounds.
Arp took first place in the team standings with a dozen bass totaling 29.01 pounds, Van (11, 27.18) was second, followed by Grace Community (10, 25.97).
Troup anglers reeled in five fish, weighing 12.8 pounds to take 11th place.
Out of a field that numbered 24 schools, Jacksonville (2, 4.82) ended up in 17th place and Brook Hill (1, 2.50) finished 22nd.
Bullard's Cole Noack and Lucas Carmichael led their school by catching four fish that totaled 7.92 pounds. The Panther duo came in 16th place among the 76 teams that contested first place.
The team of Dylan McLemore and Maggie Neel of Bullard brought in four bass totaling 6.37 pounds to come in 26th place.
Logan Lockey and Conner Smith came in 21st place to lead Troup. The tandem reeled in three bass that tipped the scales at 7.07 pounds.
Jacksonville's top finishing team consisted of Tyler Rainey and Jessica Singleton, who caught one fish that weighed in at 2.92 pounds, which put them in 55th place.
