Bullard football team gets a jump on serving the community

BULLARD — The Bullard Football Panthers' commitment to community service will be on display on Thursday, well before the team's preseason scrimmage late next week, or the first game of the season — Aug. 27. versus Mabank.
From 10:30 until 11:55 a.m. on Thursday, the Panthers will be washing the teachers' cars at the Fieldhouse as a way of showing appreciation for all the many contribution the teachers are responsible for.
Bullard coaches will drive the teachers' cars from their designated parking spots, to the Fieldhouse, where the Panthers will be standing by with soap, water, spray hoses, clean clothes and plenty of elbow grease.
Once the vehicles have been washed, they will be returned by the coaches to their original parking slots.
According to a press release from the Bullard Independent School District, serving the community has always been a priority for Bullard athletic director and head football coach Scott Callaway.
Last year the Panther football team hosted food drives at home football games, participated in the Toys For Tots program and took part in the St. Jude's Touchdowns Against Cancer program.
The Bullard football won the 2020 Coach Denny Palmer East Texas Team Community Service Award.
