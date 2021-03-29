Bullard girls breeze to bi-district win, Cummings scores 4 goals

MARSHALL — The Bullard Lady Panthers made soccer fun on Friday by overwhelming Pittsburg, 8-0, in a Class 4A, Region II bi-district match that was played at Marshall's Maverick Stadium.
“The girls far exceeded my expectations by putting 8 goals on the board,” Lady Panther head coach Tiffany Cooksey said. “They had fun on the pitch and you could tell.”
Addy Cummings scored four goals to lead Bullard in scoring.
Elizabeth Conner drove in a pair of goals while Carley Pawlak and Milley Bryan had single goals.
Coach Cooksey noted the fine play of her defensive unit — Maddison Cummings, Chloe Howard, Madeline Carlile, Tatum Rigsby, Anna Conner, and Ana Morales — in front of goal keeper Emily Clark.
Bullard (20-2-1) advances to the Area round where they will face Livingston (15-5) at Nacogdoches High School on Tuesday night. The Lady Lions are the second-place club out of District 16-4A.
