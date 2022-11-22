Bullard girls crush Carthage, 54-14, to move to 8-0

Jayden Welch of Bullard lofts a shot over a Carthage defender during a non-district game that took place Monday afternoon in Bullard. The Lady Panthers improved to 8-0 by claiming a 54-14 victory over the Lady Bulldogs.

 Progress photo by Alan Luce

BULLARD - Bullard ran its record to 8-0 on Monday afternoon at Panther Gymnasium by destroying Carthage, 54-14.

The Lady Panthers, who are ranked No. 20 in the latest Class 4A poll, improved to 8-0 as a result of the triumph.

The Bullard ladies won the championship in the 18th Annual Macy Chenevert Memorial Tournament over the weekend. The Lady Panthers topped Central heights, 47-36, in Saturday's championship game.

Bullard is scheduled to visit LaRue-LaPoyner at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

