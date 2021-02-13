Bullard girls defeat Lindale, 3-2, for key district win

LINDALE — In a match with probable post-season implications, the Bullard High School girl's soccer team was able to come away with a 3-2 win over Lindale on a frigid Friday night at Eagle Stadium.
Bullard is now 12-2-1, 4-1 (second place) in district. The Lady Panthers are slated to wrap up the first round of conference play at 7 p.m. Tuesday by entertaining Cumberland Academy.
Senior Katelynn Henics was credited with the game-winning goal.
Henics scored on a follow up shot from a Tatum Rigsby corner kick.
Twenty minutes into the match, Addy Cummings received a Jaden Jeter header and split the Lady Eagles's two center backs with a strong left-footed shot that got past the Lindale keeper (left side) to put the Lady Panthers on the board first.
A couple of minutes before halftime, Jeter took control of a throw in from the left side and drove the ball into the upper left 90 of the goal from 21 yards out, which put thew Lady Panthers in front 2-0 at the break.
Lindale's scores both came in the second half.
Madeline Carlile, Jeter and Carley Pawlek had assists for Bullard.
“Madeline, Jaden and Carley getting those assists made it possible for us to ge3t the “W” (Friday),” Bullard head girl's soccer coach Tiffaney Cooksey said.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Lindale 4, Bullard 0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.