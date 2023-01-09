Bullard girls play well in Kilgore Tournament

KILGORE – Bullard launched the 2023 campaign by playing in the Kilgore Tournament late last week where the Lady Panthers posted a 2-0-1 record.
The Bullard girls exhibited the ability to put the ball in the net while preventing opponents from doing the same.
Bullard steamrolled Hudson, 8-0, on Thursday with junior Addy Cummings and freshman Niyah Gee scoring three goals apiece.
The Lady Panthers' remaining goals came from Rylie Graul and Paige Bennett.
Picking up assists in the match were Karleigh Hagen (2), Graul and Triniti Wimmer.
Ramzee Matejka, a sophomore, earned the clean sheet for Bullard.
On Friday the Lady Panthers faced off against a strong Pleasant Grove team and were able to down the Lady Hawks, 2-1.
Gee and Hagan scored for Bullard, with Paige Barrett assisting on Gee's goal.
In the Lady Panthers' final game in Kilgore, Bullard played Class 5A Mount Pleasant to a, 0-0, draw.
“It was an intense and physical match,” Bullard head girl's soccer coach Tiffany Cooksey said. “We outshot our opponent, 11-7, but just couldn't find the net.”
Although Bullard lost six starters due to graduation from a year ago, the Lady Panther coaching staff has been able to blend about a half dozen varsity newcomers with a solid group of returnees.
“Our returning defensive line, with three seniors and a junior, has proven to keep us in tight games,”Cooksey said.
At 7:15 on Tuesday Bullard will go up against Mabank in the home opener.
JUNIOR VARSITY (Kilgore Tournament): Kilgore 3, Bullard 0; Pleasant Grove 2, Bullard 0; Mt. Pleasant 1, Bullard 0.
