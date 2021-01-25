Bullard girls slam Spring Hill, 60-22

Stephanie King (21) of Bullard comes up with a rebound on Friday night when Bullard defeated Spring Hill, 60-22, in conference play. King is a Jacksonville College signee. The Lady Panthers are 18-3, 7-1.

 Photo courtesy of Alan Luce

BULLARD — After dismantling Spring Hill, 60-22, at (Bullard) Panther Gymnasium on Friday night, the Bullard Lady Panther improved to 18-3 overall and 7-1 in district play.

Bullard will open the second round of conference play at 6 p.m. Tuesday by visiting Cumberland Academy.

Lady Panther team members include Bailey Smith, Avery Thomas, Jordy Martin, Anna Turgeau, Beverly Howard, Stephanie King, Jadyn Welch and Kelli Richmond.

King is a Jacksonville College signee.

The Lady Panthers are coached by Barry Gill.

 

