Bullard girls slam Spring Hill, 60-22

BULLARD — After dismantling Spring Hill, 60-22, at (Bullard) Panther Gymnasium on Friday night, the Bullard Lady Panther improved to 18-3 overall and 7-1 in district play.
Bullard will open the second round of conference play at 6 p.m. Tuesday by visiting Cumberland Academy.
Lady Panther team members include Bailey Smith, Avery Thomas, Jordy Martin, Anna Turgeau, Beverly Howard, Stephanie King, Jadyn Welch and Kelli Richmond.
King is a Jacksonville College signee.
The Lady Panthers are coached by Barry Gill.
