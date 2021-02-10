Bullard girls thump Van behind Jeter's 2 goals and 2 assists

VAN — Jaden Jeter scored two goals and was responsible for two assists in Bullard's 7-0 win over Van on Tuesday evening in Van.
Addy Cummings also drove the ball into the net twice.
Scoring a goal apiece was Liz Conner, Jaylynn Wildt and Tatum Rigsby.
Matti O'Neal and Wildt earned assists in the match.
The Lady Panther defenders have given up only one goal in their last-four matches.
Playing in front of goal keeper Emily Clark, who earned a clean sheet on Tuesday, were Chloe Howard, Maddie Carlile, Ana Morales, Anna Conner, Milley Bryan, Jillian Alderate, Katelynn Hinics and Rigsby.
Bullard, who is ranked No. 12 in this week's Class 4A TGCA poll, will travel to Lindale on Friday (7 p.m. varsity start) and conclude its regular season on Feb. 16 by hosting Cumberland Academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.