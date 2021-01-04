Bullard girls torpedo Cumberland, 79-19

BULLARD — Bullard celebrated the new year by destroying Cumberland Academy, 79-19, at Panther Gymnasium on New Year's Day, which enabled the Lady Panthers to move to 2-0 in district play.
The Lady Panthers didn't have long to savor the triumph as Tyler High came calling on Saturday.
In that game, the Lady Panthers sustained a 45-41 loss to the Lady Lions.
Bullard (13-3 overall) will dive back into conference play at 6 p.m. Tuesday by visiting Kilgore for the first of two meetings between the two schools that is scheduled for this season.
The Lady Panthers are sitting just outside of the Texas High School Girls Basketball.com Class 4A top 20.
