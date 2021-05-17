Bullard-grad Dixon named to SWAC All-Tournament team

Destinee Dixon, a 2018 graduate of Bullard High School, was recently named as a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (NCAA, Division I) All-Tournament team.
Dixon, a junior, played for Tyler Junior College prior to making the move to Alabama State University.
The Lady Hornets defeated Alcorn State, 8-1, in the league's championship game earlier this month in Gulfport, Miss.
Dixon, a catcher, is batting .333 (21-63) and has belted one home run and has driven in 14 runs this season.
Alabama State will be playing in the Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Regional, beginning on Friday evening when they take on the No. 3-seed and tournament host, Alabama (42-7).
The Lady Hornets will carry a 19-27 record into Tuscaloosa. Alabama State has won nine of its last 11 affairs.
Other teams in the tourney include Clemson and Troy.
