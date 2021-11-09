Bullard High product earns NCAA D-II All-Region in cross country

CLINTON, Miss. — Bullard High School graduate Emily Berry was named to the NCAA Division II All-Region cross country team on Monday, following a vote by members of the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Berry is a sophomore at Mississippi College (Clinton, Miss.).
Over the weekend the Choctaw ladies finished third in the South Regional to earn the school's first automatic berth into the National Championships, which are scheduled for Nov. 20 in St. Leo, Fla.
Berry was the fourth-best finisher for Mississippi College at regionals. She came in 26th place and was clocked in 23:22 (6K).
Berry was one of four Mississippi College women to earn All-Region status.
While at Bullard, Berry was a four-time regional qualifier in cross country.
