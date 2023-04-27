Bullard High Tennis: Lightner sisters win Class 4A doubles state championship

SAN ANTONIO - Sisters Julia and Hannah Lightner of Bullard High School proved throughout the spring that they were the best in East Texas in the Class 4A ranks, and on Wednesday the talented tennis duo went one step farther.
The Lightners defeated a pair from Fredricksburg High School 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 to win the Class 4A Girls Doubles State Championship.
Julia and Hannah also notched victories over Canyon Randall (6-3, 6-2) and over Lindale (4-6, 6-4, 6-1) in route to the championship match.
The Lightners are coached by Josh Boyd and Lindy Kidd.
The matches took place on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Anniemarie Tennis Center in San Antonio.
