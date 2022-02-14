Bullard Invitational: Indian lifters finish in third place

BULLARD - Jacksonville recorded its best finish of the season by taking third place in the team standings of the Bullard Invitational on Saturday at Panther Gymnasium.
The Indians earned 25 points, with Brownsboro (50) and Bullard (34) being the only teams that finished ahead of Jacksonville in the team standings.
Troup had 16 points and came in sixth place in the eight-school field.
Jacksonville top five finishers
181-5th-Caelan Soultanava, 885 lbs.
220-1st-Billy Bateman, 1,260 lbs.
220-2nd-Jose Rodriquez, 985 lbs.
242-3rd-Brantley Bauer, 1,160 lbs.
242-4th-Anthony Cummings, 1,105 lbs.
308-1st-Aiden Gay, 1,330 lbs.
Bullard top five finishers
148-3rd-Caiden Lee, 1,015 lbs.
165-1st-Mickey Ray, 1,245 lbs.
181-3rd-Brodie Aylor, 1,005 lbs.
198-2nd-Cayden Royal, 1,140 lbs.
220-3rd-Asher Malone, 850 lbs.
242-5th-Nick Henson, 1,050 lbs.
275-2nd-Landon Daffan, 1,330 lbs.
275-3rd-Austin Ellis, 1,205 lbs.
Troup top five finishers
132-3rd-Darren Parrish, 530 lbs.
148-4th-Quintin Taylor, 1,005 lbs.
165-3rd-Kaden Mahoney, 1,070
148-1st-Jacob Baker, 1,165 lbs.
220-5th-Sam Flood, 820 lbs.
