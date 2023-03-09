Bullard ISD breaks ground on new athletic complex

BULLARD - Bullard Independent School District held a ground breaking ceremony on Wednesday morning for its new Bullard ISD Athletic Complex.
The voter-approved Bullard Bond 2022 will provide for a new baseball, softball and tennis complex.
The baseball and softball fields will feature an artificial playing surface, covered batting cages, in-dugout restrooms for players and coaches, restrooms for spectators and a concessions building.
The new tennis complex will contain 12 courts, along with seating for spectators.
"We are so thankful to be here (on Wednesday) with all of you as we begin the construction of our new Bullard ISD Athletic Complex," Bullard superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said to those in attendance. "Our community supported this project as part of our Bullard Bond 2022 package, and we are grateful for all your support."
The athletic complex is expected to be ready in 2024.
Additional Bullard Bond 2022 projects include a new middle school, a new multi-purpose facility, an addition that will link Bullard Elementary School with the Bullard Primary campus, renovations to convert the existing middle school to the intermediate campus and renovations to the high school cafeteria.
