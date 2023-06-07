Bullard ISD introduces new boys soccer, cross country coach

BULLARD - Andrew Eisenbacher has been named as the new head boys soccer coach and head cross country coach (boys and girls) at Bullard High School.
Eisenbacher sports a solid resume, which includes having served as the head girls tennis coach at Tyler Chapel Hill High School (2018-20) and assistant men's soccer coach at Buena Vista University (Storm Lake, Iowa) in 2015-18.
He also has worked as a head coach and organizer in club soccer.
Eisenbacher is already a member of the Bullard family, having served as math teacher at Bullard Intermediate School in the 2022-23 school term.
Eisenbacher seems excited with his new duties and ready to assist the teams he coaches to advance to post season play.
"Bullard has such a good history of athletic performance," he said in a media release. "I'm excited to help grow both boys soccer and cross country and to keep in contention for district championships and playoff appearances.
"Bullard is a wonderful place to be, and since I've been here the support has been second to n one."
The Panthers finished with a 10-12-1 overall record last season and came in fourth place in district.
